POLICE: Investigation finds no “direct threat” to Durand High School

Pepin County (WQOW) - Pepin County Sheriff Joel Wener said his department and Durand police investigated a perceived potential threat. But he said their investigation did not find any direct threat toward the district, or its schools, students or staff.

Despite that finding, Wener said the male teenager who was taken into custody remains in custody. He would not say why, citing confidentiality laws involving juveniles.

Posted Oct. 10, 2017:

Pepin County (WQOW) - Officials are investigating an incident that happened Monday night involving possible threats to an area high school.

On Monday night, some concerned parents alerted the Pepin County Sheriff's Office and Durand Police Department about the social media threats. Police said they worked closely with the Durand-Arkansaw School District, and a male teenager was taken into custody.

Greg Doverspike, the superintendent for the Durand-Arkansaw School District, shared with an email that was addressed to parents on Monday evening. The email stated the district will "maintain a law enforcement presence at school on Tuesday."

We will still maintain a law enforcement presence at school on Tuesday, and make decisions on student and staff security based on what we learn going forward. Due to confidentiality, we must be selective on what information we share. We will keep you informed as we learn more information regarding this matter.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office told News 18 that officials had no new information to release other than what was posted to the office's Facebook page Monday. Some parents said that sparked rumors across social media. They said because there is not a clear message of what happened, they were forced to question the school's safety, especially after the shooting in Las Vegas.

"I mean, even before when I sent my kids to school, and even now it's even more so that, when you send them to school it's always in the back of your mind, are they coming home today," said Bethany Olson, mother of two in the Durand-Arkansaw School District.

News 18 spoke with a number of community members Tuesday who said they wanted to stay anonymous because they don't know where this teen is or how the situation is being addressed by law enforcement, putting them at risk.

The sheriff said because he is a juvenile, no further information will be released. The sheriff said he cannot comment on whether or not he is still in custody, but he is not aware of any charges.

News 18 asked the sheriff's office if its response was impacted by the recent national events, the sheriff said as always, the number one priority is the safety and security of the students.

Posted Oct. 9, 2017:

A Pepin County minor is in custody for a possible threat to Durand High School in the Durand-Arkansaw School District.

On Monday night, some concerned parents alerted the Pepin County Sheriff's Office and Durand Police Department about the social media threats. Police said they worked closely with the school district and a male teenager was taken into custody.

Because he's a minor, police are not releasing anymore information at this time.

Classes are expected to go on as scheduled Tuesday.