Heating bills may be higher this year if you use natural gas in Chippewa Valley

As the temperature drops, Xcel Energy said you should expect your energy bill to rise.

Last year Xcel Energy customers had lower bills because of warmer than normal winter temperatures. The company said with a more average winter predicted this year, natural gas bills will likely increase 12 percent from last season.

The average customer should see about a $62 increase starting in November, although the energy company said there are some things you can do to keep your bill manageable.

"Insulate, insulate, insulate... make sure your home is insulated properly,” said Xcel spokesperson Chris Ouellette. "Make sure those air leaks are filled so you don't have cold air and drafty you know, cold winds coming into your homes. Other things you can do as it starts to get colder, keep your blinds open, let that sun shine in. Let that sunshine warm up your house on days where we have that nice sunny winter day. This is also a great time, before it starts to get cold, get your furnace checked,” Ouellette told News 18.

For Xcel's full list of 101 energy saving tips, click here.