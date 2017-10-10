MUST SEE: Corn Maze football tribute

(WQOW) -- A Wisconsin farm has carved a special design into their corn field.

Schuster's Farm created a mural of Bucky Badger, a football and an arch honoring 100 years of Camp Randall Stadium, which is on the UW-Madison Campus. There's no bout it would take quite a while to get through that maze. Schuster's Farm is located in Deerfield, that's in Dane County.

