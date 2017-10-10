Adopt-A-Pet: Roxie

Meet our Pet of the Day: Roxie!

Roxie is a sweet girl. She came to the shelter from Jackson County. Roxie is about 3 years old, she's spayed and just a fun-loving girl with a good personality. Roxie loves to play and have a good time, however, she would need to go to a home without cats or other small animals. She just has a strong prey drive with those, but that's common for some dogs. She's also got a beautiful coat on her, she's just a great all around dog.



If you're interested in Roxie, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.