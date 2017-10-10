10/10: Hope in the Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Hope in the Valley is not an unfamiliar event, and the several day event is coming up next week.
Hope in the Valley is an event that aims to bring the Chippewa Valley community and business owners together to raise money for American Cancer Society. The Chippewa Valley has many services to offer people who are suffering from cancer or have survived it. This event gives women a retreat center during the day to be pampered and the entire community an event in the evening to celebrate the greatness of Eau Claire and all the efforts put forth to stomp out cancer.
Tickets vary in prices depending on the event.
To get tickets, call 715-831-9500 OR order your tickets ONLINE
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.