10/10: Hope in the Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Hope in the Valley is not an unfamiliar event, and the several day event is coming up next week.

Hope in the Valley is an event that aims to bring the Chippewa Valley community and business owners together to raise money for American Cancer Society. The Chippewa Valley has many services to offer people who are suffering from cancer or have survived it. This event gives women a retreat center during the day to be pampered and the entire community an event in the evening to celebrate the greatness of Eau Claire and all the efforts put forth to stomp out cancer.

Tickets vary in prices depending on the event.

October 19: Evening of Celebration -- $50 per person or $400 per table or 8

October 21: Retreat Center Primp, Pamper & Prevent Event -- $20 per person

October 22: Infinity Beverage Wrap It Up Event (12 p.m. - 3 p.m.)

To get tickets, call 715-831-9500 OR order your tickets ONLINE