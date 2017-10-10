Woodman's in Altoona introduces online shopping service

Altoona (WQOW) - Dread grocery shopping? A new online service for a local grocery store might help.

Woodman's in Altoona is introducing its online shopping site called, "ShopWoodmans.com". Starting Oct. 18, you can order your groceries online and pick them up at the store.

According to Woodman's website, there is a pickup fee of $4.95 for orders less than $100. If your order is $100 or more, it's free! There is a $50 minimum for an online order.

Woodman's said prices for items featured on its online shopping site might be different than what is posted in-store. It said the price differences are to help with operational costs for the new service.