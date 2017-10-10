AP HS Football Poll - 10/10/17 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

AP HS Football Poll - 10/10/17

Posted:

  Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
                                           
Large Division
School                                                Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Kimberly                          (9)      8-0          99            1                 
2.  Waunakee                          (1)      8-0          85            3                 
3.  Sun  Prairie                      -        8-0          73            4                 
4.  Brookfield  Central        -        8-0          55            5                 
5.  Fond  du  Lac                      -        7-1          48            6                 
6.  Racine  Horlick                -        8-0          43            NR               
7.  Waukesha  West                  -        8-0          39            7                 
8.  Franklin                            -        7-1          38            2                 
9.  Monona  Grove                    -        8-0          29            8                 
10.  Menomonie                        -        8-0          25            9                 
   Others receiving votes: Bay Port 16.
                                                           
Medium Division
School                                                                Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Lodi                                                  (8)      8-0          96            1                 
2.  Amherst                                              -        7-1          81            4                 
3.  Waukesha  Catholic  Memorial      (1)      7-1          78            3                 
4.  Racine  St.  Catherine's              (1)      8-0          73            5                 
5.  Mount  Horeb5Barneveld                    -        7-1          46            6                 
6.  Green  Bay  Notre  Dame                    -        6-2          34            2                 
7.  Kewaskum                                            -        8-0          33            8                 
(tie)  St.  Croix  Central                    -        7-1          33            7                 
9.  Osceola                                              -        8-0          29            10               
10.  Lake  Mills                                      -        7-1          19            9                 
   Others receiving votes: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8. Wrightstown 5. West Salem 4. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 4. New Berlin Eisenhower 3. Clinton 2. Onalaska 1. West De Pere 1.
                                                 
Small Division
School                                                        Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Fond  du  Lac  Springs          (10)      8-0          100          1                 
2.  Edgar                                        -          8-0          88            2                 
3.  Bangor                                      -          8-0          76            3                 
4.  Stanley-Boyd                          -          8-0          71            4                 
5.  Black  Hawk                              -          8-0          61            5                 
6.  Grantsburg                              -          8-0          51            6                 
7.  Wild  Rose                                -          8-0          38            7                 
8.  Lake  Country  Lutheran        -          8-0          31            8                 
9.  Markesan                                  -          7-1          13            10               
10.  Fall  River                            -          7-1          6              NR               
   Others receiving votes: Iola-Scandinavia 3. Melrose-Mindoro 3. Stratford 3. Independence/Gilmanton 2. Abbotsford 1. Wauzeka-Steuben 1. Spring Valley 1. Manitowoc Lutheran 1.

