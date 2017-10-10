AP HS Football Poll - 10/10/17

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments



Large Division

School Record Points Last Week

1. Kimberly (9) 8-0 99 1

2. Waunakee (1) 8-0 85 3

3. Sun Prairie - 8-0 73 4

4. Brookfield Central - 8-0 55 5

5. Fond du Lac - 7-1 48 6

6. Racine Horlick - 8-0 43 NR

7. Waukesha West - 8-0 39 7

8. Franklin - 7-1 38 2

9. Monona Grove - 8-0 29 8

10. Menomonie - 8-0 25 9

Others receiving votes: Bay Port 16.



Medium Division

School Record Points Last Week

1. Lodi (8) 8-0 96 1

2. Amherst - 7-1 81 4

3. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1) 7-1 78 3

4. Racine St. Catherine's (1) 8-0 73 5

5. Mount Horeb5Barneveld - 7-1 46 6

6. Green Bay Notre Dame - 6-2 34 2

7. Kewaskum - 8-0 33 8

(tie) St. Croix Central - 7-1 33 7

9. Osceola - 8-0 29 10

10. Lake Mills - 7-1 19 9

Others receiving votes: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8. Wrightstown 5. West Salem 4. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 4. New Berlin Eisenhower 3. Clinton 2. Onalaska 1. West De Pere 1.



Small Division

School Record Points Last Week

1. Fond du Lac Springs (10) 8-0 100 1

2. Edgar - 8-0 88 2

3. Bangor - 8-0 76 3

4. Stanley-Boyd - 8-0 71 4

5. Black Hawk - 8-0 61 5

6. Grantsburg - 8-0 51 6

7. Wild Rose - 8-0 38 7

8. Lake Country Lutheran - 8-0 31 8

9. Markesan - 7-1 13 10

10. Fall River - 7-1 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Iola-Scandinavia 3. Melrose-Mindoro 3. Stratford 3. Independence/Gilmanton 2. Abbotsford 1. Wauzeka-Steuben 1. Spring Valley 1. Manitowoc Lutheran 1.