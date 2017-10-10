AP HS Football Poll - 10/10/17

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division
School Record Points Last Week
1. Kimberly (9) 8-0 99 1
2. Waunakee (1) 8-0 85 3
3. Sun Prairie - 8-0 73 4
4. Brookfield Central - 8-0 55 5
5. Fond du Lac - 7-1 48 6
6. Racine Horlick - 8-0 43 NR
7. Waukesha West - 8-0 39 7
8. Franklin - 7-1 38 2
9. Monona Grove - 8-0 29 8
10. Menomonie - 8-0 25 9
Others receiving votes: Bay Port 16.
Medium Division
School Record Points Last Week
1. Lodi (8) 8-0 96 1
2. Amherst - 7-1 81 4
3. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1) 7-1 78 3
4. Racine St. Catherine's (1) 8-0 73 5
5. Mount Horeb5Barneveld - 7-1 46 6
6. Green Bay Notre Dame - 6-2 34 2
7. Kewaskum - 8-0 33 8
(tie) St. Croix Central - 7-1 33 7
9. Osceola - 8-0 29 10
10. Lake Mills - 7-1 19 9
Others receiving votes: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8. Wrightstown 5. West Salem 4. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 4. New Berlin Eisenhower 3. Clinton 2. Onalaska 1. West De Pere 1.
Small Division
School Record Points Last Week
1. Fond du Lac Springs (10) 8-0 100 1
2. Edgar - 8-0 88 2
3. Bangor - 8-0 76 3
4. Stanley-Boyd - 8-0 71 4
5. Black Hawk - 8-0 61 5
6. Grantsburg - 8-0 51 6
7. Wild Rose - 8-0 38 7
8. Lake Country Lutheran - 8-0 31 8
9. Markesan - 7-1 13 10
10. Fall River - 7-1 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Iola-Scandinavia 3. Melrose-Mindoro 3. Stratford 3. Independence/Gilmanton 2. Abbotsford 1. Wauzeka-Steuben 1. Spring Valley 1. Manitowoc Lutheran 1.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.