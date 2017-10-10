Chippewa Falls man tied to standoff faces criminal charges

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - One of the people arrested after a lengthy standoff in Chippewa Falls in early October now faces criminal charges.

Royce McKinney, of Chippewa Falls, had his initial appearance in Chippewa County Court on Tuesday afternoon. He faces three charges, including recklessly endangering safety.

According to the criminal complaint, McKinney pointed a rifle twice at a woman inside an apartment on East Grand Avenue in Chippewa Falls and ejected bullets from it. Police said while they were talking to the woman, McKinney sent her a threatening Facebook message.

A SWAT team and tactical units surrounded the apartment until all occupants eventually came out. Police said they found several guns, meth and needles in the apartment.