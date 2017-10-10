Chippewa Falls woman charged with attacking, sexually assaulting - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Chippewa Falls woman charged with attacking, sexually assaulting woman

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls woman is accused of sexual assault.

Elizabeth Burns is charged with attacking and sexually assaulting a woman in August at a home in Lake Hallie. The victim told police Burns became upset and was screaming, throwing things and breaking glass.

Burns then allegedly attacked her, on top of the broken glass and sexually assaulted her. 

Burns faces four criminal charges. She failed to show up for her court appearance on Tuesday, so an arrest warrant was issued.

