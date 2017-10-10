Blue Ox Running company wins Jump Start Competition

Six businesses competed in the 13th annual Jump-Start competition Tuesday afternoon. It's for businesses wanting to make an impact in the Eau Claire community. 2017's luncheon featured 2016's winner, which was Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor.

The ice cream shop's owners, Blayne Midthun and Kayla Midthun, shared their start-up process and the impact of winning the Jump-Start Award.

A couple with running in their blood is coming back to the Eau Claire area with the goal of helping other runners.

Adam and Alicia Condit, both runners who participated in track and cross country at UW-Eau Claire, are winners of the annual Jump Start competition, which is in its 13th year. They opened up a business called, Blue Ox Running, which is a high-end specialty store geared toward runners, walkers or anyone wants to get into running.

"It feels good, I mean it feels kind of surreal right now. I feel like, it hasn't really hit us, but obviously, it's something that has been on our minds and kind of we've been through the process for a couple of months now. So, it feels good for it to pay off," Condit said.

The Condit's won the grand prize of $5,000 and a prize package from JB Systems and the Leader Telegram. They will use the money to build their inventory into the spring season.