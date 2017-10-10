Eau Claire man faces child porn charges - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire man faces child porn charges

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Charges of possessing child porn were filed Tuesday against an Eau Claire man. Investigators said they found at least 30 images of child porn on Thomas Kent's computer.

They said he accessed the files by using free Wi-fi access to two Eau Claire motels where he was living between December 2016 and October 2017. Police also said four times since January, they found a cognitively disabled 17-year-old female, who is a runaway, in Kent's motel room. 

Family members told police the female has the mental capacity of a second grader.

