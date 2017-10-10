Eau Claire woman pleads guilty to robbing, beating teen

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - One of four people accused of beating and robbing an Eau Claire teen has settled the charges against her.

Meghan McNamara and three others were charged with attacking a teen as he was riding his bike home in August. He told police they punched and kicked him and stole his backpack, phone and wallet. Authorities said he needed 14 stitches as the result of his injuries.

McNamara pleaded guilty on Oct. 5, but the charge will be dropped in two years if she stays out of trouble, does community service and pays restitution.