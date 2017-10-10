Chippewa Co. dietitian provides tips to prevent childhood obesity

According to a national report conducted by the 2016 National Survey of Children's Health, 30 percent of Wisconsin kids are overweight. The survey looked at children ages 10 to 17 and measured the children's height and weight to calculate their body mass index.

With obesity numbers on the rise, local health officials are weighing in with tips parents can use to keep their kids healthy.

Judy Fedie, the Chippewa County nutrition division manager, told News 18 if children aren't eating the proper amount of nutritious foods, and instead are eating more salts and sugars, they could increase their risk of health concerns.

"They already run the risk of high cholesterol and starting the early stages of heart disease and orthopedic concerns, like knee pain and back pain, and are at more of a risk for injuries when they're overweight and obese," Fedie said.

Fedie said fresh and fit habits start at the family table.

"I really advocate for parents to take charge of nutrition in their family and set up a healthy food environment by planning mindful meals and snacks so when it's nutrition time, we sit down at the table as a family," Fedie added.

Fedie told News 18 it's important to incorporate a rainbow of foods on your child's plate and to try new healthy items to get kids excited about eating healthy.

She also suggests adding in physical activity into your child's day by taking up after-school hobbies and limiting "screen time" to two hours a day or less.