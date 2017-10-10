Gov. Walker stops in Cadott, speaks about hemp proposal and president's social media

Cadott (WQOW) - If some Wisconsin legislators get their way, a new crop could start popping up in fields across the state.



A group of Republican lawmakers is trying to legalize growing hemp in the Badger State, saying Wisconsin was once a leader in the hemp industry before it was banned in the 1950s. Industrial hemp is similar to marijuana, but it's a distinctly different plant and can't get people high.



On Tuesday in Cadott, Gov. Scott Walker didn't appear to agree with some of his Republican colleagues.



"I have a concern just in terms of anything that would lead to legalization, mainly because as we fight opioid and heroin abuse across the state, one of the things I hear repeatedly from public health, law enforcement and others is that anything that's a gateway into some of these other areas is a big, big concern," Walker said.



The 2014 Federal Farm Bill signed into law by President Obama allowed states to get back into the hemp business, and over 30 have already jumped on board.



While in Cadott, Gov. Walker also spoke about President Trump's communication styles, particularly social media usage. The governor defended the president by saying while national attention is focused on the president's Twitter account, he is proud of the work that's been done in Washington.



"I tend to measure people more on actions than words," Walker said. "To me, actions mean more than just what people say, or for that matter what they tweet. If I look at the positive things this administration has done for the dairy industry, for the forestry industry, for manufacturing, for small businesses. I look at the quality of the cabinet, we've worked a lot with the vice president, all of them things have been good."



Gov. Walker also ran for president in the November 2016 election. News 18 asked him if he feels he'd be a better president than Trump. He responded that the only thing he would have done differently in the campaign would have been to win the election himself.