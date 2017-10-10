Fairchild man charged after nearly hitting person, crashing in cornfield

Eau Claire County (WQOW) -- A Fairchild man is charged after nearly hitting a person with a car in a campsite, then later crashing in a cornfield.



Saturday, deputies responded to the Harstad County Park after a man reported that a car drove through his campsite at a high rate of speed. The man told police that the car came within a couple of feet of hitting him.



A short time later, deputies came across the same car, which had gone into a ditch and hit a power pole. A witness said the driver, later identified as Scott Lovelien, got out of the car and stumbled around before lying down in a cornfield. Deputies reported the Lovelien smelled strongly of alcohol and later learned he had consumed nearly an entire bottle of brandy.



Lovelien faces eleven charges, including recklessly endangering safety. He returns to court November 21.