Wisconsin senior center laughs to improve their health

Seniors and adults with disabilities were invited to a laughter session for health reasons at the Lincoln Center Senior Center in Stevens Point on Tuesday.

The old saying goes, "laughter is the best medicine," with benefits so good, experts said this kind of therapy reduces stress and increases energy.

"Whether it's a regular laugh or a fake laugh, it's still something that can provide benefits to you as an individual," said Donna Calhoun, the Senior Center Director.

They also practice deep breathing, stretching and relaxing.

Organizers said they hope to host more belly-busting good times in the future.