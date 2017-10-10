GOP lawmakers make case for industrial hemp

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two Republican lawmakers are making the case for their bill legalizing industrial hemp in Wisconsin.

Rep. Jesse Kremer and Sen. Patrick Testin held a news conference Tuesday ahead of a public hearing on the bill before the Senate agriculture committee. They said legalizing hemp would give farmers another option for raising a profitable crop.

They also noted that Wisconsin led the nation in hemp production during World War II and hemp shouldn't be confused with marijuana.

Jim Holte, president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, also appeared at the news conference, saying the bill would create an opportunity for Wisconsin farmers.

Testin aide Jeff Schultz handed out edible hemp bars to agriculture committee members before the hearing. The panel wasn't expected to vote on the bill Tuesday.

