Eau Claire City Council approves Economic Development Summit Memorandum

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Keeping Eau Claire growing economically is the idea behind a memorandum approved on Tuesday.



The city council authorized the signing of an Economic Development Summit Memorandum, allowing the city to join a task force with ten partner agencies to develop and economic action plan for the region. A similar venture was started in 2016, but the council hopes that they can improve and broaden the effort. They will hold four to six meetings to craft a plan.



City council member Catherine Emmanuelle was selected to represent the city council in the summit.