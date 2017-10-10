Eau Claire City Council approves Economic Development Summit Mem - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire City Council approves Economic Development Summit Memorandum

Posted:
By Jason Boyd, Reporter
Connect

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Keeping Eau Claire growing economically is the idea behind a memorandum approved on Tuesday.

The city council authorized the signing of an Economic Development Summit Memorandum, allowing the city to join a task force with ten partner agencies to develop and economic action plan for the region. A similar venture was started in 2016, but the council hopes that they can improve and broaden the effort. They will hold four to six meetings to craft a plan.

City council member Catherine Emmanuelle was selected to represent the city council in the summit. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.