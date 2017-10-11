MUST SEE: Bear family breaks into pizza joint

(WQOW) -- A family of bears was caught on surveillance, breaking into a pizza joint in Colorado.
A mother bear and her two cubs can be seen rifling through ingredients inside the closed restaurant, just helping themselves. It took a few repairs and some cleaning up, but the business was able to reopen, even after the bears had their fill.
