MUST SEE: Bear family breaks into pizza joint

(WQOW) -- A family of bears was caught on surveillance, breaking into a pizza joint in Colorado.

A mother bear and her two cubs can be seen rifling through ingredients inside the closed restaurant, just helping themselves. It took a few repairs and some cleaning up, but the business was able to reopen, even after the bears had their fill. 

