Adopt-A-Pet: Fluffy

Meet our Pet of the Day: Fluffy!

Fluffy is a female, adult Guinea Pig. She does have a friend at the shelter who she loves to spend time with, so that's good if you wanted to take both home. However, Fluffy may not be so sure about other pets, but shed likely adjust, plus you'd probably keep them separate. She's got a pretty white and orange color to her too!

If you're interested in Fluffy, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

