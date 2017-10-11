10/11: Vounteer Opportunities at the ADRC

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Aging and Disability Recourse Center has plenty of opportunities for the Chippewa Valley to volunteer for the community.

To find out information about how you can help, call the Volunteer Coordinator at 715-839-4735 or VISIT THEIR WEBSITE, click on the "Volunteer" link to explore the Volunteer Program at the ADRC.

Programs are as follows:

Meals on Wheels (Delivery) Deliver a meal & friendly visit at lunch time to home-bound seniors and those with disabilities. Mileage reimbursement is available. A vehicle is needed for delivering meals, some lifting & walking required. Frequency is weekly, monthly, seasonally, or whatever fits into your schedule. Meal delivery is Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Senior Dining (Meal Site) Help with setting tables, registering, serving food, and cleaning up at a congregate meal site. Transportation to the meal site, some walking. Frequency is weekly, monthly, seasonally, or whatever fits into your schedule between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Ensure-Liquid Supplement (Delivery) Deliver cases of liquid nutritional supplement from the ADRC to home-bound seniors. Mileage reimbursement is available. Be able to lift at least 15 pounds at one time. A vehicle is needed for delivery. Wednesdays, between 9:00 a.m. and 1:30 pm. One to two times a month.

Office Assistance ? Answer telephones and take messages during the ADRC staff meetings and for special occasions as needed. Work on projects as given by ADRC staff. Ability to answer and communicate effectively on the telephone. First & third Thursday of the month between 1:30 and 3:00 pm.

Meals on Wheels (Assessor) Conduct in-home assessments with participants for the purpose of determining continued eligibility for the Meals on Wheels program. Mileage reimbursement is available. Friendly, with interviewing skills, using a structured form and experience in health care or long-term care are favorable. Must have access to transportation. Monthly, on-going appointments, based on your availability. Each assessment is approximately 2 hours.

(Assessor) Monthly Newsletter (Delivery) Deliver newsletters to various locations throughout Eau Claire County. A vehicle is needed for delivering newsletters. Some lifting. Monthly - approximately 1 - 2 hours. Schedule varies.



LEEPS Volunteer Matched with a dementia companion, and given a structured curriculum to work with this individual. Mileage reimbursement is available. A vehicle is needed for transportation and social outings 3 month minimum commitment of 1-2 hours a week. (Timing is flexible each week)

Health Promotion and Prevention Leader ? for a variety of health promotion and prevention classes work with a highly structured curriculum for each session Leaders teach and model skills that assist individuals in reaching positive and healthy living. Enjoy helping people, can speak in front of small group, work with and instruct others. Programs vary in training commitment and is required for each leader to facilitate classes. Classes are 7-8 weeks in length. As a leader you would need to be available for all classes during your scheduled session. Sessions are scheduled by the program coordinator, with your availability considered.

Loan Closet Assistant ? organization, updating and sanitation of the ADRC loan equipment. Transportation to the ADRC Office, some walking and lifting. Flexible schedule



There are many more options available ONLINE.