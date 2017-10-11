Jamf sells controlling interest to Vista Equity Partners

UPDATE (WQOW) - Jamf Software, located near downtown Eau Claire, will soon be under new leadership.

On early Thursday, the software company announced it entered in an agreement for Vista Equity Partners to buy a controlling interest in the company.

Jamf is based in Minneapolis. The Eau Claire location is the second largest office for the company. News 18 spoke with Dean Hager, the CEO of Jamf, who said the Eau Claire location employs 225 people and will continue to do so despite the ownership change.

"We plan to continue to invest in all of our global offices, including Eau Claire and all of the rest of our offices. We have a great, talented pool of people there in Eau Claire and a great -- two great universities in the area actually that we hire from," Hager said. "I'm tempted to continue to invest there and the partnership with Vista provides us with greater resources and expertise and capitol to continue to invest in fueling Jamf's growth even further."

As for Zach Halmstad, Eau Claire native and founder of Jamf, Hager said his identity as the founder of the company will never change, but his position on the board will come to an end.

A company spokeswoman said Halmstad was in favor of the sale. As News 18 previously reported, Halmstad owns The Lismore hotel and co-owns The Oxbow Hotel.

Posted Oct. 11, 2017 at 12:17 p.m.:

Minneapolis (WQOW) - Changes are in the works for a leading company in Apple device management.

On Wednesday, Jamf announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to receive a majority investment by Vista Equity Partners ("Vista"), an investment firm focused on software, data and technology-enabled businesses. Jamf has a location in Eau Claire.

Jamf stated on its website the transaction will allow the company to "accelerate its growth and innovation through focused investment and strategic acquisition."

“For fifteen years, Jamf has focused on delivering solutions that empower users with Apple products for businesses, schools and government. This investment by Vista validates what we’ve built: the management standard for the Apple ecosystem,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “Enterprises and educators require a solution that provides their IT leaders with confidence and efficiency while preserving and improving upon the legendary Apple experience that users love.”

According to its website, Jamf is currently serving more than 13,000 organizations, including 8 of the top 10 technology companies and 15 of the top 25 Fortune 500 companies.

“Jamf has played an important role in facilitating Apple’s growth in enterprises and education by providing a powerful solution with an unmatched focus on the customer community,” said Vista Co-Founder and President Brian Sheth. “We are delighted to welcome Jamf into the Vista family and look forward to working with the Jamf leadership team to support their growth.”

Jamf said the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017. Financial terms have not been disclosed.