Vista Equity Partners buys controlling interest in Jamf

Minneapolis (WQOW) - Changes are in the works for a leading company in Apple device management.

On Wednesday, Jamf announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to receive a majority investment by Vista Equity Partners ("Vista"), an investment firm focused on software, data and technology-enabled businesses. Jamf has a location in Eau Claire.

Jamf stated on its website the transaction will allow the company to "accelerate its growth and innovation through focused investment and strategic acquisition."

“For fifteen years, Jamf has focused on delivering solutions that empower users with Apple products for businesses, schools and government. This investment by Vista validates what we’ve built: the management standard for the Apple ecosystem,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “Enterprises and educators require a solution that provides their IT leaders with confidence and efficiency while preserving and improving upon the legendary Apple experience that users love.”

According to its website, Jamf is currently serving more than 13,000 organizations, including 8 of the top 10 technology companies and 15 of the top 25 Fortune 500 companies.

“Jamf has played an important role in facilitating Apple’s growth in enterprises and education by providing a powerful solution with an unmatched focus on the customer community,” said Vista Co-Founder and President Brian Sheth. “We are delighted to welcome Jamf into the Vista family and look forward to working with the Jamf leadership team to support their growth.”

Jamf said the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017. Financial terms have not been disclosed.