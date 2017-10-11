UW-Stout responds to UW System restructuring proposal

Menomonie (WQOW) - An area university is issuing a statement in response to a UW System restructuring proposal.

UW-Stout Chancellor Bob Meyer sent a statement to campus employees regarding the proposal. He stated:

Earlier this morning you received an email from UW System President Cross that lays out his proposal to restructure the UW Colleges and Extension system, basically incorporating each two-year college across the state into the nearest four-year institution and dividing the Extension responsibilities between UW-Madison and UW System administration.

UW System officials said they allocated the two-year campuses to the nearest four-year institutions. Under this plan, UW-Barron County in Rice Lake will be attached to UW-Eau Claire. Therefore, there will be no immediate impact on our campus. With a major operational change like this in the UW System, however, there probably will be impacts that we cannot foresee right now.

I know that many of you will have questions about this proposal, which requires Board of Regents approval. I, too, have questions. I will do my best to keep the campus informed about this proposal as it makes its way through the Board of Regents and implementation steps occur.

For now, I want to assure everyone that I fully support President Cross and the Regents as they strive to maintain the quality of education provided by our 13 two-year campuses. These two-year campuses are a vital access point for students who dream of acquiring a college education, which we all know is becoming increasingly important in the workplace. We cannot afford as a state to allow this access to diminish.

I also will do everything possible to maintain our historical link to UW-Barron County and remain a top choice for students who start their education there and continue to a four-year degree. In 2015-16, for example, more than a quarter of the UW-Barron County students who transferred to UW System institutions chose UW-Stout, and we must preserve that transfer pipeline.