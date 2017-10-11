POLICE: Suspect accused of stealing thousands of items from cemeteries in Western Wisconsin

Independence (WQOW) - Police said thousands of items have been stolen from cemeteries across four western Wisconsin counties.

On Friday, Sept. 29, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office responded to a theft in the Town of Arcadia. Authorities said a victim was able to identify the suspect involved, who said the person was a resident from Independence.

The following day, the Independence Police Department located and interviewed the suspect. Police executed a search warrant and searched the suspect's residence and found thousands of stolen items. Police said the majority of the items appeared to be from cemeteries and residential lawns stolen over the past two to three years.

Authorities said the suspect admitted to stealing items from cemeteries in Trempealeau, Buffalo, Jackson and Pepin counties.

Police said if you have been a victim of these types of thefts, they recommend you to contact your local law enforcement agency to report it.

Officials are not identifying the suspect at this time. The incident remains under investigation.