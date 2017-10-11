Beaver Creek Reserve expands parking lot, detours in place

Fall Creek (WQOW) - An increase in visitors to an area nature center has staff increasing the number of its parking stalls.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 12, the parking lot at Wise Nature Center, located on the south side of campus, will be closed for expansion.

Beaver Creek staff said the parking lot is more than 30 years old and needs to be expanded after they saw an increase in visitors. They said the lot will increase from 24 stalls to 48.

Staff said they plan to replant trees and native prairie plants and grasses around the new parking lot; those items will be donated from a local tree farm and the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources.

Beaver Creek said it will also update lamp posts with LED bulbs.

Beaver Creek staff said the parking lot expansion was made possible through a grant donation from several community agencies and members. The Wise Nature Center will remain open for normal business hours.

If you plan to visit Beaver Creek Reserve, you can follow signs to park in the north campus lot adjacent to the Wildlands Charter School and the Citizen Science Center. A tunnel under Highway K will take visitors to the Wise Nature Center.