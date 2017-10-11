CONTEST: 51st annual CMA Awards viewing party at Cowboy Jack's Saloon in Altoona

Altoona (WQOW) - Ladies and gents, put on your Cowboy and Cowgirl boots and hats! A country music viewing party will soon be here to celebrate the 51st annual CMA Awards.
On Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., a CMA viewing party will be held at Cowboy Jack's Saloon in Altoona. WQOW News 18's Keith Edwards and B-95's Bobby Trip will be your hosts.
To sweeten the night, there will be prize giveaways, including Country Fest merchandise and Country Fest VIP tickets ($400 value per ticket), as well as 3-day general admission tickets ($99 value per ticket). Other prizes include station merchandise from WQOW News 18, B-95 and Cowboy Jack's Saloon.
All entries will take place in-person at Cowboy Jack's Saloon the day of the viewing party.
You must be 21 years old to participate, and you must be present to win and claim your prizes.
