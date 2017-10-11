Eau Claire firefighters teach students fire prevention tips

Eau Claire firefighters played the role of "teacher" on Wednesday at Locust Lane Elementary School for National Fire Prevention Week.

Firefighters spoke with students about what to do in a situation if a fire breaks out in their home.

According to U.S. Fire Administration, cooking caused the most residential fires in 2015. By using a fire safety house, firefighters were able to show students safe cooking habits.

A smoke simulator allowed the fire crew to show students how to look for safe exits in a home if their house were to start on fire.

"The number one thing we teach the children is to get out of the house immediately when the smoke alarms go off. (It's) imperative that they get out and don't go back in for a pet or a toy. They need to call 911 to notify the fire department that there's an emergency and then we can come and help," said Captain Tony Biasi, with the Eau Claire Fire Department.

The Eau Claire Fire Department will speak with 3,500 students throughout October about fire prevention.