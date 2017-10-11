Phoenix Park bridge light project kickoff Thursday

The Phoenix Park bridge light project is set to be unveiled Thursday, but News 18 got a sneak peek Wednesday.

It took two years of development between the city, rotary club, UWEC, and private partners to put it all together. Once it's finished, control of the lights will be in the hands of UWEC students in the lighting design program.

"This bridge is 556 feet long, makes it one of the longest lit bridges in the country currently," said Jason John Anderson, UWEC conferences and event production assistant director. "It has 170 unique fixtures attached to it, and those all came from Philips Color Kinetics, so they have 1.7 million color options in each individual light."

Thursday's unveiling is at 7 p.m. at the Phoenix Park footbridge. From then on, the lights will flip on at sunset and off at sunrise every day.