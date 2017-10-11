Chippewa Valley Boy Scout leaders excited to welcome girls

A new chapter in the long history of the Boy Scouts of America is coming.

The national board of the directors for the historic club unanimously approved welcoming girls into their program. This will allow girls to advance to their highest rank of Eagle Scout.

“Girls have been around for a very long time in a coed program that is 14 through 20 year old girls and boys, called Venturing and Exploring, which is two older kid programs," said Tim Molepske, Chippewa Valley scout executive CEO. "But the new thing that's starting January first is to allow them into what we call our Cub Scout program, which is first through fifth grade boys, is to allow girls into a separate program but working on the same advancement,” Molepske told News 18

Last August, the Girl Scouts national leader sent a letter to the Boy Scouts voicing concern over the boy scouts recruiting girls, but Molepske hasn't seen that here. Local officials said it's not meant to replace Girl Scouts: it's meant to expand access. "Families are working more. Single [parent] families need a program for both their girls and boys," said Molepske. "It's what our families have been waiting for, and our research shows that."

The Chippewa Valley chapter said it looks forward to welcoming girls. And while some things change, others never will.

“The mission of the Boy Scouts says to help instill young people to make moral and ethical decisions over their life time by instilling them with the scout oath and scout law." Molepske said. "So our mission hasn't changed and I believe all this does is help us serve our mission."

Girls will start being accepted to Boy Scouts in its 2018 program.