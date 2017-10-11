College Sports - Wednesday

UW-Eau Claire drops its first WIAC match of the season
UW-Stout gets a win at home over UW-River Falls
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WIAC
UW-EAU CLAIRE 1
UW-LA CROSSE 3
25-18, 18-25, 25-17, 25-23
Blugolds: 3-1 (11-8), Eagles: 4-0 (15-6)
UW-RIVER FALLS 1
UW-STOUT 3
26-24, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20
Falcons: 0-4 (15-10), Blue Devils: 2-2 (7-15)
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
WIAC
UW-EAU CLAIRE 1
UW-STEVENS POINT 2
Blugolds: 1-3-0 (4-8-1), Pointers: 2-1-1 (8-5-1)
UW-STOUT 0
UW-LA CROSSE 4
Blue Devils: 1-1-2 (4-5-3), Eagles: 4-0-0 (11-1-2)