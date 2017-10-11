College Sports - Wednesday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

College Sports - Wednesday

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
UW-Eau Claire drops its first WIAC match of the season UW-Eau Claire drops its first WIAC match of the season
UW-Stout gets a win at home over UW-River Falls UW-Stout gets a win at home over UW-River Falls

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WIAC

UW-EAU CLAIRE   1
UW-LA CROSSE   3
25-18, 18-25, 25-17, 25-23
Blugolds: 3-1 (11-8), Eagles: 4-0 (15-6)

UW-RIVER FALLS   1
UW-STOUT   3
26-24, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20
Falcons: 0-4 (15-10), Blue Devils: 2-2 (7-15)

 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
WIAC
 

UW-EAU CLAIRE   1
UW-STEVENS POINT   2
Blugolds: 1-3-0 (4-8-1), Pointers: 2-1-1 (8-5-1)

UW-STOUT   0
UW-LA CROSSE   4
Blue Devils: 1-1-2 (4-5-3), Eagles: 4-0-0 (11-1-2)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.