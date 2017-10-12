WIAA announces Girls Volleyball playoff brackets

(WQOW) -- Area girls volleyball teams know when and where their postseason journeys will begin after the WIAA releases its playoff brackets.



In Division 1, River Falls earns a #1 seed, and will face the winner of the match between #9 Chippewa Falls and #8 Marshfield. Eau Claire North is a #2 seed, and will host the winner of the #10 Superior vs. #7 Hudson match. Eau Claire Memorial picks up the #3 seed, and will host #14 Menomonie in a regional quarterfinal.



WIAA Division 1 bracket:

Defending Division 2 sectional champion Bloomer is a #2 seed, and will host either Amery or Prescott in a regional semifinal. Altoona is a #5 seed, and will host #12 Northwestern in a regional quarterfinal. Also in the regional quarterfinals, #3 Rice Lake will host #14 Ashland.



WIAA Division 2 bracket:

In Division 3, Eau Claire Regis and Grantsburg both earn #1 seeds, with the Ramblers hosting the winner of the #9 Brookwood vs. #8 Mondovi match. Dunn-St. Croix Conference champ Colfax gets a #3 seed, with Elk Mound seeded 5th.



WIAA Division 3 bracket:

And in the Division 4 Shell Lake sectional, Western Cloverbelt conference champion McDonell Central gets the #2 seed, with defending sectional champ Clayton seeded #1. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran is a #4 seed on Clayton's side of the bracket.



WIAA Division 4 bracket (Shell Lake sectional)

In the Division 4 Wauzeka-Steuben sectional, Alma/Pepin is the #4 seed, with Lincoln #5, Eleva-Strum #7, Independence #11, and Gilmanton #12.

