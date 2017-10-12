MUST SEE: Tattoos that track your health

(WQOW) -- Researchers at Harvard Medical and MIT have created a new tattoo ink that might be able to track your health.
The ink will change color according to your biochemistry. For example, if you glucose levels increase, the green in your tattoo will darken to brown. The team hopes the innovation will help people better monitor their health.
