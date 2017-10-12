Adopt-A-Pet: Bob

Meet our Pet of the Day: Bob!

Bob it 14 years old. He's such a great guy, and still have so much energy. Bob has a brother, Bandit who is 16. They both need great homes. Bob would do best in a home that can give him a morning and afternoon walk. He's just so friendly. Bob and his brother Bandit were surrendered to the shelter, so they both deserve a good home. They don't have to do home together, but they both would do just fine in homes with another dog.

If you're interested in Bob, or want to learn more about the other pets up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.