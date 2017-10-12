10/12: The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the ECCT

Eau Claire (Children's Theater) -- Maybe you've seen the movie, or another adaptation, but the Eau Claire Children's Theater wants to invite you to do the Time Warp again!

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is coming to the theater next week! On October 19 through 28 at The Oxford, The Tony Nominated Musical hits stage here for the first time ever! The basis for the classic cult movie, this deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll sci-fi gothic musical hits The Oxford just in time for Halloween. That sweet transvestite and his motley crew invite you to do the Time Warp, dress up, sing along and purchase a goodie bag of props at the door for a unique audience experience. Rated PG-13.

Show Times:

Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets Prices:

$9.00 - Youth

$14.00 - Student,

$20.00 - Seniors & Adults

Get tickets Online or call 715.839.8877

