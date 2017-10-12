1 hurt in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 53 in Altoona

Altoona (WQOW) - Roads are open after multiple accidents on Highway 53 north of Clairemont Avenue this morning.

According to Altoona Police Chief Jesse James, a semi was traveling north on Highway 53 around 6:45 a.m. when a tire came off and rolled into the southbound lane of traffic. It hit a van that was traveling southbound, that van then caught fire. The two people inside the van were able to get out and are okay.

Chief James says that this crash led to three other crashes. One person was hurt in one of those crashes and was taken to the hospital.

All lanes of traffic have since reopened.