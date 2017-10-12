ALERT: Library patrons in 10 Western Wisconsin counties affected in data breach

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Hundreds of thousands of area library users, including in Eau Claire, may have had their personal information stolen.
On Friday, Sept. 15, Indianhead Federated Library System, a consortium of public libraries that covers 10 counties including Eau Claire and Chippewa, learned a data breach had occurred. News 18 spoke with a representative from Indianhead, who said they have 240,000 library patron records on file. In a release, information from MORE-member library patron records that were obtained by an "unauthorized party," included:
- library patron barcodes
- telephone numbers
- names
- addresses
- email addresses
- birth dates
- identification record numbers, such as driver's license numbers
Indianhead Federated Library System stated those who may have been affected by the breach were notified by mail.
It also said no social security numbers, credit card, bank or other financial information could have been exposed, including patrons who use the library's online payment system.
Indianhead Federated Library System said library staff have disabled the most-likely channel involved in the breach. They have also submitted an Internet Crime Complaint with the FBI.
Library staff said MORE-member library cardholders should watch for and report any suspicious activity associated with their library account by visiting their local library.
Indianhead Federated Library System serves the following libraries:
- Eau Claire County
- Eau Claire - L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library
- Altoona - Altoona Public Library
- Fall Creek - Fall Creek Public Library
- Augusta - Augusta Memorial Public Library
- Fairchild - Fairchild Public Library
- Chippewa County
- Chippewa Falls - Chippewa Falls Public Library
- Bloomer - G.E. Bleskacek Family Memorial Library
- Cornell - Cornell Public Library
- Stanley - D.R. Moon Memorial Library
- Cadott - Cadott Community Library
- Dunn County
- Menomonie - Menomonie Public Library
- Colfax - Colfax Public Library
- Boyceville - Boyceville Public Library
- Sand Creek - Clarella Hackett Johnson Public Library
- Pepin County
- Durand - Durand Community Library
- Pepin - Pepin Public Library
- Pierce County
- River Falls - River Falls Public Library
- Prescott - Prescott Public Library
- Spring Valley - Spring Valley Public Library
- Elmwood - Elmwood Public Library
- Ellsworth - Ellsworth Public Library
- Plum City - Plum City Public Library
- St. Croix County
- Deer Park - Deer Park Public Library
- New Richmond - Carleton A. Friday Memorial Library
- Somerset - Somerset Public Library
- Glenwood City - Glenwood City Public Library
- Hudson - Hudson Area Joint Library
- Hammond - Hammond Community Library
- Roberts - Hazel Mackin Community Library
- Baldwin - Baldwin Public Library
- Woodville - Woodville Community Library
- Polk County
- Frederic - Frederic Public Library
- Luck - Luck Public Library
- Milltown - Milltown Public Library
- Centuria - Centuria Public Library
- Balsam Lake - Balsam Lake Public Library
- St. Croix Falls - St. Croix Falls Public Library
- Dresser - Dresser Village Library
- Amery - Amery Area Public Library
- Osceola - Osceola Public Library
- Clear Lake - Clear Lake Public Library
- Barron County
- Cumberland - Thomas St. Angelo Public Library
- Rice Lake - Rice Lake Public Library
- Barron - Barron Public Library
- Turtle Lake - Turtle Lake Public Library
- Cameron - Cameron Public Library
- Chetek - Calhoun Memorial Public Library
- Rusk County
- Hawkins - Hawkins Area Library
- Ladysmith - Rusk County Community Library
- Bruce - Bruce Area Library
- Price County
- Park Falls - Park Falls Public Library
- Phillips - Phillips Public Library
- Ogema - Ogema Public Library