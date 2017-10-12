ALERT: Library patrons in 10 Western Wisconsin counties affected in data breach

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Hundreds of thousands of area library users, including in Eau Claire, may have had their personal information stolen.

On Friday, Sept. 15, Indianhead Federated Library System, a consortium of public libraries that covers 10 counties including Eau Claire and Chippewa, learned a data breach had occurred. News 18 spoke with a representative from Indianhead, who said they have 240,000 library patron records on file. In a release, information from MORE-member library patron records that were obtained by an "unauthorized party," included:

library patron barcodes

telephone numbers

names

addresses

email addresses

birth dates

identification record numbers, such as driver's license numbers

Indianhead Federated Library System stated those who may have been affected by the breach were notified by mail.

It also said no social security numbers, credit card, bank or other financial information could have been exposed, including patrons who use the library's online payment system.

Indianhead Federated Library System said library staff have disabled the most-likely channel involved in the breach. They have also submitted an Internet Crime Complaint with the FBI.

Library staff said MORE-member library cardholders should watch for and report any suspicious activity associated with their library account by visiting their local library.

Indianhead Federated Library System serves the following libraries: