New Richmond high school student killed in fatal St. Croix Co. crash

St. Croix County (WQOW) - One person is dead after a fatal crash in St. Croix County Wednesday mid-afternoon.

On Oct. 11 shortly after 3 p.m., the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road G and 140th Street in Richmond Township.

Authorities said Megan K. Bennig, 16, of New Richmond, was traveling southbound on 140th Street when she entered the intersection and was hit by a semi-truck, traveling on County Road G, driven by Weston S. Gray, 19, of Centuria.

Officials said Bennig died on scene due to her injuries. Gray was not injured. Authorities said both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies said Wednesday's crash is the seventh traffic fatality in 2017 in St. Croix County.

On Wednesday evening, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page about Bennig. It stated Bennig was a student at the New Richmond High School. It stated grief counselors, along with the sheriff's office chaplain, were planning to be in the high school on Thursday to help students cope with the loss of one of their classmates.