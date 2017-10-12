WEB EXCLUSIVE: Chippewa Falls native wins National Skydiving Championships

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls native is soaring high above the sky with a big win.

David Arneberg, 21, and his team, "Air Force Rodisiac," won a gold medal in early October at the 2017 U.S. Parachute Association National Skydiving Championships in southern California in the intermediate 8-way formation skydiving event.

In the formation skydiving, 8-person teams exit the airplane more than two miles above the ground and race against the clock to form prescribed geometric formations in free fall before opening their parachutes. A videographer jumps with the team to capture the maneuvers for the judges on the ground.

Arneberg is a cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. In a release, the United States Parachute Association states he has completed more than 500 skydives.

Event organizers said more than 500 skydivers from across the country attended the 2017 national championships.