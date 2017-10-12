Country Fest 2018 tickets on sale Friday

Cadott (WQOW) - Yee-Haw! Are you ready for Country Fest 2018?

Starting Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 a.m., Country Fest tickets will go on sale. Event organizers said there will be a limited quantity of three-day general admission tickets for $99. Prices will go up to $119 immediately after Friday's presale date.

The 32nd year of Country Fest is slated to strum its way back to the Cadott festival grounds June 21-23, 2018. Headliners include country music stars Jason Aldean and Brantley Gilbert. A complete lineup will be released at a later date. Three-day ticket holders will be invited to an exclusive pre-party on Wednesday, June 20, kicking off the festival.

Originally a four-day festival, Country Fest will be shortened to three-days in 2018 after a fan survey indicated more than 75 percent of people preferred the change.

“Country Fest is the place where our Fest Family comes together to celebrate life, friendships, and the love for country music. This is our happy place," said Abby Maliszewski, with the public relations & community events for Country Fest.

Country Fest is the largest three-day country music and camping event in the country, with more than 7,000 campsites.