Eau Claire County ADRC in need of volunteers during the winter months

If you're looking for volunteer opportunities, the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Eau Claire County is in need of helping hands.

Many of the regular volunteers that work for the ADRC are retired and leave town during the winter months which makes find extra help hard. The ADRC works with senior citizens and people with disabilities.

Some volunteer hours needed include help with meal delivery, senior dining and office assistance.

"We have quite a few volunteers who are already retired which we're really thankful for, but it can be unsafe in the winter to deliver so we just kind of supplement where they're gone within the next couple months. If volunteers choose to stay around we're grateful for that too because our program is ever changing and ever growing," said Kaylynn Stahlbush, an outreach coordinator with the ADRC.

For a list of all volunteer opportunities, you can visit the ADRC website.