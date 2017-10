A Menomonie man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a little girl will spend 45 years in prison.

The girl told investigators Andrew Flores sexually assaulted her from age two, until she reported the assaults last year, when she was six. The sexual assault charges were dropped after Flores agreed to plead no contest to felony child enticement.

A Dunn County judge also ordered him to register as a sex offender Thursday, and pay for any counseling for the girl needs.