Phoenix Park bridge lights unveiled

After two years of development, the Phoenix Park bridge is brighter than ever.

Hundreds of people, young and old, came to see the first Phoenix Park bridge light show. The 556-foot bridge has 170 fixtures. Each bulb has 1.7 million color options.

As one of the longest lit bridges in the nation, it's unique to Eau Claire.

"Something that's been a long time and coming, the Facebook post show that there's going to be about 4,000 people down here this evening," said Jerry Kuehl, Rotary Club organizer. "It's been fun to be able to bring something together for a bridge that a lot of people have a strong connection to. Even to highlight it, making it even more special, that's something exciting to be apart of," Kuehl said.

The lights will flip on at sunset, stay on until 11 p.m., then turn back on at 5 a.m., staying lit until dawn every day.

The rotary club has $35,000 left to raise to complete the project.