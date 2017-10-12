Man to serve 2 months in prison for Menomonie standoff - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Man to serve 2 months in prison for Menomonie standoff

Posted:
By Savanna Tomei, Evening Anchor
Menomonie (WQOW) -

The man at the center of an August standoff in Menomonie was sentenced to jail time Thursday.

Police say Phillip Chism sexually assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her, then barricaded himself inside an apartment. After a five-hour standoff, a SWAT team used tear gas to take him into custody.

Thurday, a Dunn County judge sentenced Chism to at least two months in jail and two-and-a-half years on probation.

