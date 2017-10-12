HS Sports - Thursday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Thursday

Marissa Stockman gets a kill shot as River Falls wins the Big Rivers title Marissa Stockman gets a kill shot as River Falls wins the Big Rivers title
The Old Abes sweep the Mustangs The Old Abes sweep the Mustangs
The Macks top Marshfield Columbus, win Cloverbelt title The Macks top Marshfield Columbus, win Cloverbelt title
Darin Lau is the Dairyland Conference Champion Darin Lau is the Dairyland Conference Champion

HS VOLLEYBALL
Big Rivers

EAU CLAIRE NORTH   0
RIVER FALLS   3
Huskies: 4-2 (14-5), Wildcats: 6-0 (12-0)
RF wins Big Rivers conference title outright

MENOMONIE   0
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   3
Mustangs: 0-6 (4-18), Old Abes: 4-2 (23-7) 

Cloverbelt

MARSHFIELD COLUMBUS   1
MCDONELL CENTRAL   3
Dons: 27-10, Macks: 28-4
Macks: Conference Champions

Dunn-St. Croix

PLUM CITY   1
BOYCEVILLE   3

MONDOVI   1
ELK MOUND   3

Dairyland

COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY   3
EAU CLAIRE IMMANUEL LUTHERAN   1

ELEVA-STRUM   2
GILMANTON   3

Heart O'North
Bloomer Quad

BLOOMER   2
CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER   0

BARRON 2
LADYSMITH   0

BLOOMER   2
BARRON   0

LADYSMITH   2
CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER   0

BLOOMER   2
LADYSMITH   0

BARRON   2
CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER   0

Blackhawks: 14-0 in conference, Heart O'North Champions

Cumberland Quad

SPOONER   2
NORTHWESTERN   0

HAYWARD   2
SPOONER   0

HAYWARD   2
NORTHWESTERN   1

HAYWARD   2
CUMBERLAND   0

CUMBERLAND   2
NORTHWESTERN   0

CUMBERLAND   2
SPOONER   0

BOYS HS SOCCER
Big Rivers

EAU CLAIRE NORTH   0
HUDSON   4

HS CROSS COUNTRY
Dairyland Conference Championship

Boys Team Results:
1. AUGUSTA   38
2. EAU CLAIRE IMMANUEL LUTHERAN   38
3. COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY   72
4. BLAIR-TAYLOR   98
5. WHITEHALL   145
6. LINCOLN   146
Medalist: Dan Lau (ECIL), 17:10.74

Girls Team Results:
1. COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY   39
2. MELROSE-MINDORO   48
3. INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON   67
4. BLAIR-TAYLOR   77
Medalist: Sydney Becker (MM), 20:45.01

GIRLS HS TENNIS
WIAA Individual State Tournament

Area players advancing to Friday:
Division 1 singles: Sierra Auleta (EC Memorial), to 3rd round
Division 1 doubles: Lindsay Johnson-Lexi Hastings (Menomonie), to 2nd round
Division 1 doubles: Taylor Owens-Anna Wilgren (Hudson), to 2nd round
Division 2 doubles: Taylor Johnson-Kate Seyer (EC Regis), to 2nd round
Division 2 doubles: Emily Haag-Marjie Willer (EC Regis), to 2nd round

Division 1 Singles Bracket
Division 1 Doubles Bracket
Division 2 Singles Bracket
Division 2 Doubles Bracket

