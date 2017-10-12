HS Sports - Thursday

HS VOLLEYBALL
Big Rivers
EAU CLAIRE NORTH 0
RIVER FALLS 3
Huskies: 4-2 (14-5), Wildcats: 6-0 (12-0)
RF wins Big Rivers conference title outright
MENOMONIE 0
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 3
Mustangs: 0-6 (4-18), Old Abes: 4-2 (23-7)
Cloverbelt
MARSHFIELD COLUMBUS 1
MCDONELL CENTRAL 3
Dons: 27-10, Macks: 28-4
Macks: Conference Champions
Dunn-St. Croix
PLUM CITY 1
BOYCEVILLE 3
MONDOVI 1
ELK MOUND 3
Dairyland
COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY 3
EAU CLAIRE IMMANUEL LUTHERAN 1
ELEVA-STRUM 2
GILMANTON 3
Heart O'North
Bloomer Quad
BLOOMER 2
CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER 0
BARRON 2
LADYSMITH 0
BLOOMER 2
BARRON 0
LADYSMITH 2
CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER 0
BLOOMER 2
LADYSMITH 0
BARRON 2
CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER 0
Blackhawks: 14-0 in conference, Heart O'North Champions
Cumberland Quad
SPOONER 2
NORTHWESTERN 0
HAYWARD 2
SPOONER 0
HAYWARD 2
NORTHWESTERN 1
HAYWARD 2
CUMBERLAND 0
CUMBERLAND 2
NORTHWESTERN 0
CUMBERLAND 2
SPOONER 0
BOYS HS SOCCER
Big Rivers
EAU CLAIRE NORTH 0
HUDSON 4
HS CROSS COUNTRY
Dairyland Conference Championship
Boys Team Results:
1. AUGUSTA 38
2. EAU CLAIRE IMMANUEL LUTHERAN 38
3. COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY 72
4. BLAIR-TAYLOR 98
5. WHITEHALL 145
6. LINCOLN 146
Medalist: Dan Lau (ECIL), 17:10.74
Girls Team Results:
1. COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY 39
2. MELROSE-MINDORO 48
3. INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON 67
4. BLAIR-TAYLOR 77
Medalist: Sydney Becker (MM), 20:45.01
GIRLS HS TENNIS
WIAA Individual State Tournament
Area players advancing to Friday:
Division 1 singles: Sierra Auleta (EC Memorial), to 3rd round
Division 1 doubles: Lindsay Johnson-Lexi Hastings (Menomonie), to 2nd round
Division 1 doubles: Taylor Owens-Anna Wilgren (Hudson), to 2nd round
Division 2 doubles: Taylor Johnson-Kate Seyer (EC Regis), to 2nd round
Division 2 doubles: Emily Haag-Marjie Willer (EC Regis), to 2nd round
Division 1 Singles Bracket
Division 1 Doubles Bracket
Division 2 Singles Bracket
Division 2 Doubles Bracket
