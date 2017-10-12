HS Sports - Thursday

Darin Lau is the Dairyland Conference Champion

The Old Abes sweep the Mustangs

Marissa Stockman gets a kill shot as River Falls wins the Big Rivers title

HS VOLLEYBALL

Big Rivers

EAU CLAIRE NORTH 0

RIVER FALLS 3

Huskies: 4-2 (14-5), Wildcats: 6-0 (12-0)

RF wins Big Rivers conference title outright

MENOMONIE 0

EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 3

Mustangs: 0-6 (4-18), Old Abes: 4-2 (23-7)

Cloverbelt

MARSHFIELD COLUMBUS 1

MCDONELL CENTRAL 3

Dons: 27-10, Macks: 28-4

Macks: Conference Champions

Dunn-St. Croix

PLUM CITY 1

BOYCEVILLE 3

MONDOVI 1

ELK MOUND 3

Dairyland

COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY 3

EAU CLAIRE IMMANUEL LUTHERAN 1

ELEVA-STRUM 2

GILMANTON 3

Heart O'North

Bloomer Quad

BLOOMER 2

CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER 0

BARRON 2

LADYSMITH 0

BLOOMER 2

BARRON 0

LADYSMITH 2

CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER 0

BLOOMER 2

LADYSMITH 0

BARRON 2

CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER 0

Blackhawks: 14-0 in conference, Heart O'North Champions

Cumberland Quad

SPOONER 2

NORTHWESTERN 0

HAYWARD 2

SPOONER 0

HAYWARD 2

NORTHWESTERN 1

HAYWARD 2

CUMBERLAND 0

CUMBERLAND 2

NORTHWESTERN 0

CUMBERLAND 2

SPOONER 0

BOYS HS SOCCER

Big Rivers

EAU CLAIRE NORTH 0

HUDSON 4

HS CROSS COUNTRY

Dairyland Conference Championship

Boys Team Results:

1. AUGUSTA 38

2. EAU CLAIRE IMMANUEL LUTHERAN 38

3. COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY 72

4. BLAIR-TAYLOR 98

5. WHITEHALL 145

6. LINCOLN 146

Medalist: Dan Lau (ECIL), 17:10.74

Girls Team Results:

1. COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY 39

2. MELROSE-MINDORO 48

3. INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON 67

4. BLAIR-TAYLOR 77

Medalist: Sydney Becker (MM), 20:45.01

GIRLS HS TENNIS

WIAA Individual State Tournament



Area players advancing to Friday:

Division 1 singles: Sierra Auleta (EC Memorial), to 3rd round

Division 1 doubles: Lindsay Johnson-Lexi Hastings (Menomonie), to 2nd round

Division 1 doubles: Taylor Owens-Anna Wilgren (Hudson), to 2nd round

Division 2 doubles: Taylor Johnson-Kate Seyer (EC Regis), to 2nd round

Division 2 doubles: Emily Haag-Marjie Willer (EC Regis), to 2nd round

Division 1 Singles Bracket

Division 1 Doubles Bracket

Division 2 Singles Bracket

Division 2 Doubles Bracket