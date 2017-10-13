10/13: A Night with Schubert & Tchaikovsky - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

10/13: A Night with Schubert & Tchaikovsky

Posted:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra has a concert coming up next weekend, and they're inviting you.

The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra presents A Night with Schubert & Tchaikovsky.  Takes place on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. at The State Theater, in downtown Eau Claire

Performing in this show will be Schubert's Symphony No. 7 'Unfinished' and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 'Pathetique'. These pieces are extremely popular with symphony fans.

This will be their last October concert at The State Theater, starting next season, they'll host concerts at the Confluence Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are:

  • $7 for youth/students
  • $20 for non-students under age 40
  • $25 for seniors
  • $28 for adults
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.