10/13: A Night with Schubert & Tchaikovsky

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra has a concert coming up next weekend, and they're inviting you.

The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra presents A Night with Schubert & Tchaikovsky. Takes place on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. at The State Theater, in downtown Eau Claire

Performing in this show will be Schubert's Symphony No. 7 'Unfinished' and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 'Pathetique'. These pieces are extremely popular with symphony fans.

This will be their last October concert at The State Theater, starting next season, they'll host concerts at the Confluence Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are: