Adopt-A-Pet: Ozone & Tiberius - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Adopt-A-Pet: Ozone & Tiberius

Posted:

Meet our Pets of the Day: Ozone & Tiberius!

Ozone and Tiberius are brothers. They're just looking for their forever home. Right now the shelter is having a promotion of adopt one kitten get on free because they are overrun with kittens! Both Ozone and Tiberius are neutered, up to date on their vaccines and both are micro-chipped. They are very well behaved and calm kittens, which may come as a surprise since they are kittens, but since they're together a lot, they help keep each other calm.

If you're interested in Ozone & Tiberius, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.