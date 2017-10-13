Adopt-A-Pet: Ozone & Tiberius

Meet our Pets of the Day: Ozone & Tiberius!

Ozone and Tiberius are brothers. They're just looking for their forever home. Right now the shelter is having a promotion of adopt one kitten get on free because they are overrun with kittens! Both Ozone and Tiberius are neutered, up to date on their vaccines and both are micro-chipped. They are very well behaved and calm kittens, which may come as a surprise since they are kittens, but since they're together a lot, they help keep each other calm.

If you're interested in Ozone & Tiberius, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.