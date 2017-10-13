Barron Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in methamphetamine bust

Barron County (WQOW) - The Barron County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man following a search warrant conducted at his home.

According to a press release from the department, authorities searched the home of Dan Swessel, 33, on October 11th. There they found seven ounces of methamphetamine. That carries a street value of $19,500. Authorities said Swessel is a suspect and needs to be found.

Anyone with information about Swessel's whereabouts is asked to contact the Barron County Sheriff's Department at (715) 537-3106.