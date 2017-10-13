Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls schools to see increase in state aid; - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls schools to see increase in state aid; Altoona getting less

Posted:
By Kristen Shill, Executive Producer
Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released their certified list of general aid each public school district will receive for the 2017-2018 school year Friday. 

Overall, 55 percent of the state's districts will receive less general state aid this school year than they did in 2016-17. Payments are based on a number of factors, including membership, property value, and eligible expenditures. 

In the Chippewa Valley, the Eau Claire School District is seeing an increase, up $411,117 to $58,528,210 from the 2016-17 school year. Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is also seeing an increase. It's receiving an increase of $496,484 to $29,287,817 from the 2016-17 school year. The Altoona School District, on the other hand, is seeing a drop of more than four percent. It is getting $453,551 less than the 2016-17 school year for a total of $10,540,093. 

A full list of general aid by school district is available here

