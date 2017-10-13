Chippewa Falls travel agency says disaster stricken areas dropping prices to entice tourists

If you're looking to book a destination vacation, you might get a discount if you look at traveling to areas where recent disasters have happened.

According to Travel Leaders in Chippewa Falls, places like Mexico, the Florida Keys and Las Vegas are safe travel destinations, and they could represent a bargain. Travel Leaders President, Dennis Heyde told News 18, sometimes when tragedy hits a destination spot, those areas will drop prices and rates to get customers back to their hotels and facilities in order to boost their economy again.

"In those respective areas, Key West would be a good example and the Florida Keys. They're actually doing some price decreasing right now immediately to try to get the business back in there," Heyde said.

Heyde said if customers have a vacation booked when something like severe weather hits, they do their best to help customers have back up plans for their travel. He added they haven't had many customers who have been forced to switch destinations.